Sen. Tom Cotton said Tuesday that he agrees with President Trump that Islamic leaders need to take responsibility for extremism in their faith.

“I strongly agree with President Trump’s speech in Saudi Arabia to Arab leaders,” Mr. Cotton, Arkansas Republican, said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.” “It’s ultimately going to have to be Arab and Islamic leaders — that speak to their own people of their own faith.”

Mr. Cotton said that attacks like the bombing at a concert in Manchester, England, Monday night need to end, and they can only stop when leaders from within the Muslim faith step up.

He also said Muslims have the most to benefit in stopping extremist attacks.

“The vast majority of people killed by Islamic terrorists are other Muslims,” Mr. Cotton said.

The senator said Arab leaders will need to take that message to the mosques and communities to stop attacks in the future.

“Those leaders need to take responsibility for sharing that exact sentiment with their people,” Mr. Cotton said.