President Trump asked for $2.6 billion to plan and build the first parts of the border wall in his new 2018 budget Monday — part of a major cash infusion the White House says is needed to preserve the gains already made in stemming illegal immigration.

But Mr. Trump has his eye on something even bigger in the future, signaling that he wants to try to shift the country’s immigration system from one where immigrants pick the U.S., to one where the U.S. picks immigrants based on who can best help the country, without becoming a drain on public finances.

In the new budget, Mr. Trump says he’s looking for ways to calculate the “net budgetary effects of immigration programs and policy,” and once he’s able to quantify them he’s eyeing big changes.

“Once the net effect of immigration on the federal budget is more clearly illustrated, the American public can be better informed about options for improving policy outcomes and saving taxpayer resources,” the president said in the new blueprint. “In that regard, the budget supports reforming the U.S. immigration system to encourage: merit-based admissions for legal immigrants, ending the entry of illegal immigrants, and a substantial reduction in refugees slotted for domestic resettlement.”

In the near term, Mr. Trump demands money to fulfill the massive personnel and infrastructure buildup he promised during the campaign, saying it’s needed to secure the border and prevent a relapse into the years of high illegal immigration.

He asked for money for 500 new Border Patrol agents and 1,000 new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and officers to work the country’s interior.

And Mr. Trump asked for more than $1.7 billion in new money to hear immigration cases, keep illegal immigrants in detention during their proceedings, and then deport them when they’re ordered removed.