By Ben Wolfgang - The Washington Times - Tuesday, May 23, 2017

President Trump’s proposed budget would cut the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve by half, slash oil drilling royalty payments to Gulf states and take other steps as part of a broader plan to bring down federal deficits.

The White House’s proposed fiscal year 2018 spending plan says the government could bring in $500 million in 2018 from selling off 50 percent of the petroleum reserve. The stockpile of nearly 700 million barrels of oil is kept in the event of a major accident, natural disaster, or other incident that could halt U.S. energy production, or a global event that could hamper oil imports.

Over the next decade, the administration says that cutting the reserve by half would bring in about $16 billion, money that would go directly to reducing the federal deficit.

The administration’s proposal also calls for the opening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling. While such a move wouldn’t yield profits for the federal government until 2022, by 2027 it will have brought in about $1.8 billion, the White House says.

In addition, the administration wants to repeal state payments under the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act. That legislation, signed into a law a year after Hurricane Katrina battered the region, shared federal revenue from offshore drilling with Alabama, Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Ending those state payments would save $272 million in 2018 alone, the administration says, and $3.6 billion over the next decade, though critics say reclaiming that money will dramatically hurt Gulf restoration efforts.

