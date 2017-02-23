President Trump’s proposed budget would cut the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve by half, slash oil drilling royalty payments to Gulf states and take other steps as part of a broader plan to bring down federal deficits.

The White House’s proposed fiscal year 2018 spending plan says the government could bring in $500 million in 2018 from selling off 50 percent of the petroleum reserve. The stockpile of nearly 700 million barrels of oil is kept in the event of a major accident, natural disaster, or other incident that could halt U.S. energy production, or a global event that could hamper oil imports.

Over the next decade, the administration says that cutting the reserve by half would bring in about $16 billion, money that would go directly to reducing the federal deficit.

The administration’s proposal also calls for the opening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling. While such a move wouldn’t yield profits for the federal government until 2022, by 2027 it will have brought in about $1.8 billion, the White House says.

In addition, the administration wants to repeal state payments under the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act. That legislation, signed into a law a year after Hurricane Katrina battered the region, shared federal revenue from offshore drilling with Alabama, Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Ending those state payments would save $272 million in 2018 alone, the administration says, and $3.6 billion over the next decade, though critics say reclaiming that money will dramatically hurt Gulf restoration efforts.