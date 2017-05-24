DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - First-round selection Charles Harris has signed his rookie deal with the Miami Dolphins, who now have all seven 2017 draft picks under contract.

Harris, a defensive end from Missouri, was the No. 22 choice overall. He’s expected to play a significant role as a pass rusher in his rookie season.

He’ll be groomed as an eventual replacement for five-time Pro Bowl end Cameron Wake, who is 35.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.