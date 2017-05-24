CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois has dismissed three players facing residential burglary and aggravated robbery charges.

Coach Lovie Smith on Wednesday dismissed freshman tight end Zarrian Holcombe and offensive linemen Darta Lee and Howard Watkins.

Police allege the three entered a fellow student’s dorm room wearing masks and wielding a BB gun. They went through the 19-year-old man’s dresser drawers and wallet. The trio left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The players have said they were pulling a prank on the man, who recognized one of them by voice.

The three players were suspended indefinitely following their arrests on May 10.

Lee of Fresno, Texas played in six games last season as an offensive lineman. Holcombe of Houston played in seven games mainly on special teams. Watkins, from Cincinnati, joined the team with the 2017 recruiting class and participated in spring practices.