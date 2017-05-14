A super PAC aligned with House GOP leaders released Wednesday a satirical attack in Georgia’s special congressional election playing up the notion that liberal elites in San Francisco are giddy over the prospect of voters from the Atlanta suburbs sending Democrat Jon Ossoff to Congress.

“Dear, dear Georgia,” a woman’s voice says in the ad from the Congressional Leadership Fund. “On behalf of San Francisco, I just want to say, thank you.”

“We can’t tell you how much we appreciate the opportunity to have your seat in Congress — Jon Ossoff and [House Minority Leader] Nancy Pelosi will be such a great team,” she says over the sound of glasses clinking together. “I just knew you Southerners would come around to our San Francisco values eventually.”

Mr. Ossoff, former congressional aide and documentary filmmaker, is running against Republican Karen Handel, who previously served as secretary of state in Georgia, in a June 20 runoff race for the seat that Tom Price vacated to become President Trump’s health secretary.

The Congressional Leadership Fund also announced that it was beefing up its field operation from 90 door knockers to 135 in the 6th Congressional District — increasing the group’s total investment in the the race to $6.7 million.

“CLF’s efforts have ensured Jon Ossoff has no place to hide from his ties to Nancy Pelosi and West Coast liberals, and will continue to do so right through Election Day,” CLF Executive Director Corry Bliss said in a statement.

Last month, Mr. Ossoff, 30, fell just shy of capturing 50 percent of the vote he needed to win the seat outright in the state’s so-called “jungle primary” — giving Republicans time to unify behind Mrs. Handel, 55.

A Survey USA poll released this week showed Mr. Ossoff has a 51 percent to 44 percent lead over Mrs. Handel in the district, which Mr. Trump carried by 1.5 percentage points in the presidential race.

Republicans have accused Mr. Ossoff of puffing up his national security credentials and tied him to Mrs. Pelosi, the California Democrat who leads House Democrats.

“When Nancy wants to raise taxes, or increase spending, or stop giving those military people the stuff they use to make war,” the woman says in the new radio ad. “We know Jon Ossoff will be right there to support her.

“That’s why Jon Ossoff has gotten more contributions from Californians like me than from people in Georgia,” she says. “He’s one of us! San Francisco will have Nancy Pelosi as our congresswoman and Jon Ossoff as our congressman.”