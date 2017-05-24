SAHUARITA, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona congresswoman Martha McSally has cancelled a telephone town hall-style meeting where she planned to answer questions about the future of health care reform because a close friend’s health is failing.

The Wednesday evening event was planned just weeks after she voted to dismantle former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

A spokeswoman for the Tucson Republican says she’s instead hurrying home to be with the man who’s been her father figure for two decades. She’ll miss the week’s remaining votes.

McSally profanely rallied fellow Republicans hours ahead of the May 4 vote on the GOP overhaul bill. She told members to get this “(expletive) thing done.”

Arizona is likely to see a surge in uninsured residents if the health care bill passes the Senate unchanged.