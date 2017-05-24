WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - Two men have been arrested in the 2013 shooting death of a disc jockey and activist outside a northeastern Pennsylvania bar.

Michael Onley performed under the name DJ Mo. He was gunned down as he left Outsiders Bar in Wilkes-Barre in October 2013.

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said Wednesday that 28-year-old Roberto Battle was arrested without incident in New York City. A second suspect, 36-year-old David Nealy, was already behind bars on unrelated charges. Both are charged with homicide. Court records don’t list attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Police described the drive-by shooting as random and said Onley was not targeted.

Onley had rallied against gun violence. His only brother died as a bystander in an unrelated shooting in South Carolina in 2012.