Sen. Chris Coons said Wednesday that President Trump either “doesn’t understand” or “doesn’t care” about the president’s relationship with law enforcement.

“He either doesn’t understand how these relationships work between the presidency, law enforcement and the intelligence community, or he just doesn’t care, and that makes all of us less safe,” Mr. Coons, Delaware Democrat, said on MSNBC.

The senator also said that Mr. Trump’s disregard for the intelligence community is sacrificing U.S. relationships across the globe.

Mr. Coons was asked about reports that British intelligence agencies don’t feel as comfortable sharing information with the U.S. after Mr. Trump reportedly shared sensitive information with Russian officials in the Oval Office.

“We’ve got a very close intelligence and defense partnership with the U.K. and that news is troubling,” Mr. Coons said.

“This is a key part of what keeps us safe, is a global network of allies with whom we share intelligence,” he said. “I think it’s important that on a bipartisan basis we continue to sustain those partnerships.”