Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie makes the case in a a new television ad released Wednesday that the experience he has gained working in the political trenches — including as an adviser to former President George W. Bush — has given him the experience needed to improve the lives of middle-class families.

Mr. Gillespie, a Republican, also vows in the ad — his second of the campaign — to stand up to special interest groups, while scrapping tax breaks for big businesses and cutting taxes for families and small businesses.

“I helped author the Contract with America and advised a president,” Mr. Gillespie, a Republican, says in the ad, which features a photograph of him with Mr. Bush. “I also grew up in a hardworking family watching my parents earn whatever we had.

“I am Ed Gillespie I know firsthand how the system works, and I know when it is not working for middle-class families,” he says, standing in front of a house adorned with an American flag.

Polls show Mr. Gillespie is the front-runner in the June 13 primary race for the GOP gubernatorial nomination. He is running against Corey Stewart, chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, and state Sen. Frank Wagner.

The winner will face off against the winner of the Democratic primary between Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former Rep. Tom Perriello.