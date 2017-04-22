Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie makes the case in a television ad that the experience he has gained working in the political trenches — including as an adviser to President George W. Bush — has given him the expertise needed to improve the lives of middle-class families.

Released Wednesday, the TV ad is the second of Mr. Gillespie’s campaign and features a photograph of the former Republican National Committee chief with Mr. Bush.

In the ad, Mr. Gillespie vows to stand up to special interest groups, scrap tax breaks for big businesses, and cut taxes for families and small businesses.

“I helped author the Contract with America and advised a president,” says Mr. Gillespie, referring to the 1994 agenda created by then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich. “I also grew up in a hardworking family watching my parents earn whatever we had.

“I am Ed Gillespie. I know firsthand how the system works, and I know when it is not working for middle-class families,” he says as he stands in front of a house adorned with an American flag.

Polls show Mr. Gillespie is the front-runner in the June 13 primary race for the Republican nomination. He is running against Corey Stewart, chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors; state Sen. Frank Wagner; and Emmanuel Peter, a visiting teacher at Henrico County Public Schools and bishop at the Chapel of Justification Ministry in Richmond.

Whoever gets the most Republican votes will face off against the winner of the Democratic primary between Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former Rep. Tom Perriello.