DALLAS (AP) - A former administrator with a Dallas-area school district has admitted he received kickbacks and other benefits by falsifying immigration documents so that teachers from Latin America and elsewhere could work in his district.

Sixty-three-year-old Victor Leos pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to conspiracy to commit false statements on immigration documents.

Leos was the human resources director for Garland schools and prosecutors say that from 2007 to 2012 he worked with outside recruiters to bring the foreign teachers to Garland.

He submitted false statements indicating qualified U.S. applicants could not be found for open positions so the bilingual teachers from abroad were necessary.

Foreign teachers he recruited later were denied citizenship and forced to leave the U.S.

He’s scheduled for sentencing in August and faces up to five years in prison.