Last-minute changes to the House GOP’s health care bill hiked the cost to taxpayers and will result in slightly more people holding insurance than previously thought, Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

The CBO “score” should clear the path for the Senate to take up the bill, after analysts said it showed enough savings to meet budget rules that allow the legislation to be fast-tracked, avoiding a Democratic filibuster.

The CBO said that thanks to changes in Medicaid and other programs, the GOP bill will reduce federal deficits by $119 billion over the next decade. That’s less than the $150 billion in savings from a previous version of the bill.

Analysts estimated that 23 million fewer people would hold insurance a decade from now. That’s just a slight improvement over the 24 million the CBO projected in March, based on the earlier version of the bill, meaning the figure will remain a public relations headache for the GOP.

House Republicans faced intense blowback for passing their bill, 217-213, this month without waiting for the CBO to vet late changes that were needed to bring GOP holdouts on board.

Most notably, leaders agreed to allow states to waive the Affordable Care Act’s main strictures on insurers and added billions of federal dollars to risk programs that subsidize sicker customers who would end up paying more.

Budget analysts believe some consumers will be attracted to cheaper, slimmed-down plans in waiver states, and soak up more of the refundable tax credits in the GOP plan, though it won’t wipe out the bill’s savings.

House leaders were holding onto the bill in case that happened and they were forced to hold a politically painful re-vote.

The bill must save at least $2 billion over the 10-year budget window to satisfy budget reconciliation rules being used to carve out Democrats, though the Senate parliamentarian still might ax parts of the House plan for being extraneous to the budget.

Budget analysts said starting in 2020, the bill’s effect on premiums will depend on where someone lives.

The CBO estimated about half of the population lives in states that won’t request waivers from Obamacare’s rules on insurers. Residents there will see premiums that are 4 percent lower, on average, than under the current law by 2026, though older people could end up paying more due to other changes.

It said about one third of the country resides in places that will waive Obamacare’s “essential benefits” like maternity and mental health, resulting in rates that are roughly 20 percent lower than current law but could vary from place to place and by age.

And one-sixth of the country lives in places that would also waive rules requiring insurers to charge healthy and sicker people the same amount.

The CBO said it is too difficult for it to estimate how much lower premiums will be for healthier people, but said over time, it will “become more difficult” for sicker ones, including those with preexisting conditions, in those states to purchase insurance “because their premiums would continue to increase rapidly.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price rejected the analysts’ findings, saying “the CBO was wrong when they analyzed Obamacare’s effect on cost and coverage, and they are wrong again.”

Yet House Speaker Paul D. Ryan saw validation in the numbers.

“This CBO report again confirms that the American Health Care Act achieves our mission: lowering premiums and lowering the deficit. It is another positive step toward keeping our promise to repeal and replace Obamacare,” the Wisconsin Republican said.

Republicans say they must overhaul the U.S. health care system to save Americans from double-digit rate hikes and dwindling choices in the Obamacare marketplace, which despite its heavy mandates failed to attract enough young and healthy consumers.

The CBO said the markets should remain stable under Obamacare in most areas, but that pockets of the country will have limited choice due to the exodus of insurers.

Those insurers say they can’t turn a profit or worry the Trump administration won’t implement a key part of the 2010 law, namely the “individual mandate” requiring people to hold insurance or pay a tax, and cost-sharing subsidies that help insurers who lose money by picking up low-income customers’ costs.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City on Wednesday said it is pulling out of the marketplace in 32 counties spanning Missouri and Kansas next year, saying it cannot sustain losses that have crested $100 million. The decision will affect 67,000 customers.

Democrats used the news to accuse Mr. Trump of sabotaging the markets, though Republicans say the law was struggling well before the new administration took over.

Yet after seven years of political attacks against the program, Republicans are finding it extremely difficult to replace it. GOP leaders had to pull the first version of their health care bill from the floor in March when they realized they didn’t have the votes.

Hoping to avoid a repeat, they finalized sweeteners for GOP holdouts and then swiftly passed the bill before anything happened that would spook GOP fence-sitters back into the “no” column.

Democrats who unanimously opposed the bill accused Republicans of blindly “walking the plank” to secure a legislative victory for President Trump, and some GOP lawmakers have refused to hold town halls in their districts instead of facing heckles from those who say the GOP plan is too harsh.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said the latest figures will only increase pressure on Republicans to explain their votes back home.

“Trump and House Republicans threw themselves a party for passing this bill, and now we know exactly what they were celebrating: 23 million Americans potentially losing their care—including 14 million who would lose it thanks to their more than $800 billion cut to Medicaid,” he said, referring to the GOP’s victory party at the White House Rose Garden on May 4. “They were celebrating higher costs for older Americans and people with serious illnesses.”

As written, the House bill repeals most of Obamacare’s taxes and its individual mandate, replaces its generous subsidies with refundable, age-based tax credits and reins in and caps spending on the Medicaid program for the poor. It also strips Planned Parenthood of federal funding as punishment for its abortion practice

The debate has shifted to the Senate, where a health care working group is meeting behind closed doors to figure out if they can soften the transition for states that expanded Medicaid or provide more generous tax credits to poorer and older Americans who could struggle to afford coverage under the House plan.

Under budget reconciliation, the Senate plan cannot save less than the House plan does, so GOP senators who want to spend more to expand coverage will have to find ways to offset the cost.

Senators are also figuring out to address regulations and consumer protections baked into Obamacare, with conservatives preferring a more direct strike at the law.

In the House, the waiver plan negotiated by Rep. Tom MacArthur, New Jersey Republican, and the House Freedom Caucus would let states opt out of a series of “essential” health benefits, such as maternity and mental health care, and allow insurers to charge healthier people less than sicker ones, so long as the states set up high-risk pools to pick up their higher costs.

States can tap $115 billion in federal “stability” funding over 10 years for the high-risk pools and an additional $15 billion for a risk-sharing mechanism to pay for sicker consumers who could be priced out of the market.

A late amendment by Rep. Fred Upton, Michigan Republican, added $8 billion to risk-pool funding to get more centrists on board with the plan.

The CBO said premiums said less healthy people could face “extremely high premiums” in states that waive the regulations, despite the additional funding that would be available under the GOP bill to reduce premiums.

Average premiums for others would generally be lower than in other states.

It also said the decision to scrap essential health benefits, in particular, comes with trade-offs. Premiums would decline, on average, though people who need the optional services would have to pay more.

“In particular, out-of-pocket spending on maternity care and mental health and substance abuse services could increase by thousands of dollars in a given year for the nongroup enrollees who would use those services,” it said.