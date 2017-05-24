A reporter for The Guardian newspaper accused Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate running in the special election for Montana’s at-large congressional seat, of body slamming him Wednesday at an event hours before voters were poised to go to the polls.

Ben Jacobs, a political reporter for the British news outlet, said on Twitter that Mr. Gianforte, who is running against Democrat Rob Quist, “just body slammed me and broke my glasses.”

Mr. Gianforte is locked in a tight race with Mr. Quist to replace Ryan Zinke, who vacated his spot in Congress to become President Trump’s secretary of the interior.

According to an audio file posted by the Guardian, the confrontation began when Mr. Jacobs was following up a question by another Guardian reporter about the Congressional Budget Office’s scoring of the House-passed health-care bill, a key issue in the special election.

This irritated Mr. Gianforte, who said he would “talk to you about that later.” When Mr. Jacobs persisted, a loud crash can be heard and the candidate yelled that he was “sick and tired of you guys. The last guy who came here did the same thing. Get the hell out of here. Get the hell out of here. The last guy did the same thing. Are you with the Guardian?”

On the tape, Mr. Jacobs complains about his glasses and Mr. Gianforte repeats his demands that the reporter leave

Another reporter, Alexis Levinson, a reporter for Buzzfeed, appeared to vouch for Mr. Jacobs’ account, saying she waited to Tweet the news because “I’m not sure I’ve seen anything like this before.”

“Ben Walked into a room where a local tv crew was set up for an interview with Gianforte,” she said. “All of a sudden I heard a giant crash and saw Ben’s feet fly in the air as he hit the floor.”

The Gianforte campaign did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The special election in Montana is the first since House Republicans last month passed a bill to replace and repeal Obamacare, which President Trump and House GOP leaders vowed would strengthen the nation’s health care system.