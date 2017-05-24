INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indianapolis high school football player who recently signed with the University of Southern Illinois has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting.

Eighteen-year-old Dijon Anderson had been in critical condition since suffering gunshot wounds just after midnight May 6 near a shopping plaza that killed 17-year-old classmate Angel Mejia-Alforo and wounded another student. No arrests have been made.

Warren Central schools spokesman Dennis Jarrett says the community is saddened by Anderson’s death on Tuesday. Warren Central made counselors available Wednesday for students.

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2rgDOHQ ) the defensive back made 62 tackles and six interceptions during his senior season. Anderson signed in February with Southern Illinois and was set to leave for the college days after his June 5 high school graduation.