DENVER (AP) - The lawyer for a deported Indonesian immigrant fears he could face religious persecution because of growing extremism in his homeland.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday that 50-year-old Haris Simangunsong was deported to Indonesia, a day after he was arrested at a check in with immigration agents in suburban Denver.

Simangunsong is a Christian who has lived in the United States since 1996 and overstayed his visa. Immigration officials say he exhausted all his petitions to remain. His lawyer, Mark Burr, said he has asked the Board of Immigration Appeals to reconsider his previously denied asylum bid given the growing threat posed by extremists who sympathize with the Islamic State group.

Burr says the pastor’s son was active in his church and was beaten unconscious by a mob before he left the country.