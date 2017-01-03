ASHBURN — Left tackle Trent Williams, tight end Jordan Reed and running back Matt Jones were all missing from the Redskins’ OTAs on Wednesday.

The three have missed each day since OTAs began Tuesday.

Players aren’t required to attend this week’s session, which lasts until Thursday, since it’s voluntary, but most do.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Williams was training in Oklahoma, while Reed was working with his own personal trainer in Miami.

Gruden, however, simply listed Jones as absent.

Jones lost the starting running back position to Rob Kelley last season. Jones struggled with consistency and had problems securing the ball, having three fumbles in 2016.

Jones, a third-round draft pick in 2015, was a healthy scratch for the last eight games of the regular season. The Redskins have seemingly moved on from him with Kelley as the starter, drafting Samaje Perine and working in Chris Thompson and Keith Marshall as backups.

Asked if Jones was skipping OTAs because he was unhappy with his role, Gruden said he wasn’t sure.

“That’s a good question, something Matt Jones will have to answer,” Gruden said. “This is as a voluntary deal, as well all know, and I can’t force the issue on anybody. So if he’s disgruntled in any way, shape or form, it’s news to me.”

Gruden said he hopes Jones returns. The Redskins have a mandatory minicamp in June.

“When it’s mandatory, he better,” Gruden said.