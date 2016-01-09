Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Wednesday that he was disappointed President Trump didn’t announce the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem during his visit to Israel earlier this week.

“I’m going to be honest, there were a couple of disappointments. It would have been a great time to announce that the U.S. Embassy is moving to Jerusalem, the true capital of Israel,” Mr. Huckabee said on Fox News.

“I think it’s a missed opportunity,” he said. “I think it’s the right thing to do, [and] it’s the right time to do it.”

Mr. Huckabee did say the foreign trip overall was a positive one for Mr. Trump.

“What Donald Trump has displayed is an incredible ability to be the statesman and the kind of leader of the U.S. that shows strength, but is also willing to work with people,” the former governor said.