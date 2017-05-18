Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday urged Congress to raise the federal government’s debt limit before lawmakers break for summer recess, saying he’s already gone through his own “extraordinary” measures to push off the deadline.

“I urge you to raise the debt limit before you leave for the summer,” Mr. Mnuchin said, testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated in March that the federal government would bump up against the debt limit sometime in the fall.

Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, had hinted Wednesday that time frames could shift.

Mr. Mulvaney said during an appearance before the House Budget Committee that receipts were currently coming in a little bit slower than expected, and people could soon hear from Mr. Mnuchin regarding a change in the expected deadline.