JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - An analysis by The Associated Press and the USA TODAY Network shows that five children under the age of 12 died in Alaska between 2014 and 2016 after accidentally shooting themselves or being shot by another child.

One of those cases, in which a 3-year-old boy in Anchorage died, resulted in an adult being charged and sentenced.

According to the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, Alaska does not have laws that specifically penalize allowing children access to firearms.

Cori Mills, a spokeswoman for Alaska’s Department of Law, says decisions on whether to pursue prosecution in such instances are made on a case-by-case basis.