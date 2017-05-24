GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Martellus Bennett, one of the five veteran free agents the Green Bay Packers this year, has a plan for getting to know his new teammates as the players develop chemistry for the coming season.

The Packers are the fifth stop for the tight end in his NFL career, having won the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots last season.

Bennett says he’s made a concerted effort to pick a different table for team breakfasts and lunches each day during the OTAs. And although Bennett says he’s not a huge fan of saunas, he sees it as a chance to talk to his teammates about everything in general. Bennett tells the State Journal (http://bit.ly/2qkBL0z ) he does pretty well in those discussions because he knows a little bit about a lot.

