ASHBURN — Redskins tight end Vernon Davis let out a “wooooo” as he was asked about the NFL changing its stance on celebrations. Players like Davis can now use the ball as a prop, coordinate group celebrations and celebrate on the ground.

“I can even visualize it right now — the jump shot from the left side,” Davis said, pantomining his trademark post-touchdown basketball routine.

Davis was fined $12,154 last season for shooting the ball like a basketball through the goalposts. Davis disclosed the NFL refunded him $6,000 of that, but he was excited nonetheless that he won’t be fined for having fun.

The league announced the change on Tuesday with Commissioner Roger Goodell writing a letter to fans, telling them players should have more freedom to express themselves.

The Redskins concluded their second of three days of voluntary OTAs at Redskins Park Wednesday.

“It’s nice,” Davis said. “It’s nice to know you can celebrate in that way without being fined. That’s always good.”

Davis implied he’d be adding to his arsenal of basketball moves after scoring a touchdown, saying he’d maybe add a finger roll or a hook shot. Davis said he’s relieved he can finally celebrate the way he wants.

The 33-year-old said he will leave group celebrations, which the league also said would be OK, to younger teammates.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was also in favor of the change. He said he didn’t think the penalties assessed for situations like Davis‘ were worthy of the action. Cousins celebrates after scoring a touchdown in practice, so he was especially happy the league is loosening up.

“If you heard me mic’ed up against the Packers, I was the one running into the end zone yelling ‘Celebrate! Celebrate!’” Cousins said. “I think it’s important to celebrate performance and doing good things. We work so hard. When good things happen, go celebrate and let people know that that needs to happen again.”