Sammy Solis packed Tuesday night and left for Florida, where he will eventually begin throwing in simulated games.

Left elbow inflammation put Solis on the disabled list April 19. The nerve pain in his throwing arm has caused him to miss 32 games. At the Nationals’ spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, Solis will be monitored while he slowly comes back. Not having Solis has been a significant blow to the Nationals bullpen.

“It’s meant where I have to match up left with left and right with right, basically,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. “Because Sammy was our lefty in the bullpen that had pretty good success against right-handers and very good success against left-handers. So, we had to use 2-for-1 instead of just using Sammy. That puts pressure on some guys in our bullpen that I ordinarily wouldn’t have to use because of the matchup situation.”

Solis’ departure was anticipated. The injury to outfielder Chris Heisey was not.

Heisey was in the clubhouse then on the field Wednesday afternoon. About an hour before Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners was to begin, the Nationals announced that Heisey had a “right bicep rupture” and was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Brian Goodwin was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to take Heisey’s place after being sent down Tuesday to make room for starting pitcher Joe Ross on the 25-man roster.

Losing Heisey takes a potent late-game pinch-hitting option from Baker. Goodwin is a better and more versatile defender.

Note: Thursday’s 4:05 p.m. start time for the series finale against the Mariners has been moved to 12:05 p.m. in order to avoid inclement weather.