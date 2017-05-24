JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Democratic state lawmaker has taped messages from constituents to Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’s door urging him to veto a bill pre-empting St. Louis‘ minimum wage increase.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2rRnASA) reports that Rep. Bruce Franks Jr., of St. Louis, took the action early Wednesday. He said he was “inspired” by Greitens who led a group of rally-goers to lobby opponents of a utility bill that’s the focus of a special session.

The rally-goers taped signed fliers pleading for the passage of the utility bill to the doors of lawmakers who’ve expressed concerns with it. The bill would allow steel mills and aluminum smelters to negotiate lower electric rates for longer contracts of service than are allowed under current law.

Franks says people in St. Louis “need livable wages.”

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com