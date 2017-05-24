NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have signed fifth-round draft pick Jayon Brown, a linebacker from UCLA.

Brown led the Bruins in tackles each of his last two seasons at UCLA and earned first-team all-Pac-12 honors as a senior. He finished his college career with 220 tackles, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

His signing comes one day after the Titans signed Southern California cornerback Adoree’ Jackson , one of their two first-round picks.

The Titans have now signed five of their seven draft picks. First-round pick Corey Davis and third-round selection Taywan Taylor remain unsigned. Brown is a wide receiver from Western Michigan and Taylor is a receiver from Western Kentucky.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL