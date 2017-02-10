The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for May 24 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :

CENTRAL

BASTROP: Water stained; 73-77 degrees. Black bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on nightcrawlers and minnows. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON: Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.78 feet high. Black bass are good trolling Rat-L-Traps. Hybrid striper are good on shad in 20 feet. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows under lights at night. Channel and blue catfish are good on stinkbait. Yellow catfish are good on trotlines and juglines baited with live perch and live shad.

BROWNWOOD: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.42 feet low. Black bass are good on RJA crankbaits and flukes in the evenings in 3-5 feet, and on spinnerbaits around docks early. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are good on minnows and watermelon jigs off lighted docks at night in 5-15 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and watermelon tube jigs over brush piles in 5-10 feet. Channel catfish are slow. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

BUCHANAN: Water stained; 74-78 degrees; 0.24 feet low. Black bass are good on white/chartreuse spinnerbaits, watermelon topwaters, and green pumpkin Whacky Sticks with chartreuse tails along lake points in 8-12 feet at first light. Striped bass are fair on topwaters and Rat-L-Traps, and drifting live bait on the surface in 20-30 feet near the Lighthouse. White bass are fair trolling Shad Raps and jigging Pirk Minnows and Tiny Traps over rock piles in 20-30 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and watermelon tube jigs over brush piles in 12 feet. Channel catfish are good on live bait and cut bait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on juglines and trotlines baited with goldfish and minnows.

CANYON LAKE: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.13 feet low. Black bass are fair on tomato red JDC grubs, watermelon red Whacky Sticks, and Texas rigged watermelon red finesse worms along bluff ledges in 8-16 feet. Striped bass are fair on silver spoons and 1-oz. Pirk Minnows in 30 feet. White bass are slow. Smallmouth bass are good on root beer/green JDC curl tailed grubs and craws, and smoke/red tubes on ball jigheads in 10 feet on main lake points and ledges. Crappie are good on pink tube jigs and live minnows upriver around submerged brush piles over break lines. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are good on juglines and trotlines baited with live bait.

COLEMAN: Water stained; 74-78 degrees; 0.64 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon Rat-L-Traps, spinnerbaits, and soft plastic worms and lizards. Hybrid striper are good on live shad. Crappie are good on minnows at night. Channel catfish are good on trotlines baited with live perch. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water murky. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin spinnerbaits and soft plastics in 8-16 feet. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shrimp over baited holes.

GRANBURY: Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.40 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon soft plastics, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on chartreuse spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, nightcrawlers, and frozen shrimp.

GRANGER: Water stained; 71-75 degrees; 0.51 feet high. Black bass are slow. White bass are fair on Rat-L-Traps around shallow main lake roadbeds. Crappie are fair on marabou jigs in 4-12 feet. Blue catfish are good on shad and prepared bait in 4-15 feet. Yellow catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait upriver.

LBJ: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.75 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon red JDC Skip-N-Pop topwaters, watermelon Curb’s Erratic jigs, and weightless green pumpkin Texas rigged Whacky Sticks along break lines of flats in 6-10 feet. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and blue tube jigs over brush piles in 15 feet. Channel catfish are good on shrimp and stinkbait. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live bait.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.06 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon crankbaits and minnows in Liberty Hill Park. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair but small on minnows at Crappie Point. Channel catfish are good on minnows and stinkbait in baited areas. Blue catfish are good on juglines baited with shad and goldfish. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with perch and goldfish.

PROCTOR: Water stained; 71-75 degrees; 0.37 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon crankbaits off points. Striped bass are fair on chartreuse striper jigs. White bass are fair on live shad and jigging spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and blue tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on prepared bait in the upper end of the lake. Yellow catfish are slow.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 74-78 degrees; 0.12 feet low. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are fair on live shad off points. White bass are fair on live shad off points. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on dead shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: Water murky; 73-77 degrees; 0.29 feet high. Black bass are good on watermelon Rat-L-Traps and spinnerbaits. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water stained; 74-78 degrees; 1.77 feet low. Black bass are good on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps, watermelon worms, and smoke grubs in 8-24 feet. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies and minnows in 20-30 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and pink tube jigs in 10-20 feet. Channel and blue catfish are fair on minnows and shrimp in 20-35 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water murky. Black bass are good on shad and small spinnerbaits. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on liver and frozen shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 2.37 feet low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good on minnows and pet spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs. Catfish are fair on frozen shrimp and liver.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water lightly stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.29 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, weightless Senkos and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on rod and reel and trotlines.

BOB SANDLIN: Water lightly stained; 74-78 degrees; 0.46 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws and creature baits and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on minnows and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BONHAM: Water lightly stained; 73-76 degrees; 2.94 feet low. Black bass are good on topwater baits, shallow crankbaits, and Texas rigged soft plastics around rocks, docks and secondary points. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good cut bait and frozen shad.

BRIDGEPORT: Water lightly stained, 73-77 degrees: 0.22 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, topwater poppers and squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines and punch bait.

CADDO: Water stained; 75-79 degrees; 1.50 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, buzzbaits, and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines.

CEDAR CREEK: Water lightly stained; 73-76 degrees; 0.07 feet low. Black bass are fair on squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigged craws and topwaters. White bass are good on slabs and crankbaits. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

COOPER: Water stained; 3.22 feet low. No report available.

FAIRFIELD: No report available.

FORK: Water lightly stained; 74-77 degrees; 0.16 feet high. Black bass are good on deep diving crankbaits, football jigs and Carolina rigged worms. White and yellow bass are good on slabs and minnows. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

GRAPEVINE: Water lightly stained; 73-76 degrees; 0.13 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, football jigs and topwater poppers. White bass and hybrid bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

JOE POOL: Water lightly stained; 72-75 degrees; 0.37 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, weightless Senkos and wacky worms. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: Water stained; 74-79 degrees: 2.63 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, hollow body frogs and weightless worms. White bass are good on minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

LAVON: Water stained; 74-78 degrees: 0.96 feet low. Black bass are slow on squarebill crankbaits, spinnerbaits and Texas rigged craws. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

LEWISVILLE: Water lightly stained; 73-76 degrees; 0.40 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, squarebill crankbaits and Megabass Pop Max poppers in gill. White bass are good on slabs and minnows. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

MARTIN CREEK: Water lightly stained; 74-82 degrees; 0.25 feet low. Black bass are fair on buzzbaits, hollow body frogs, and Texas rigged worms. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 75-84 degrees; 0.31 feet low. Black bass are fair on hollow body frogs, buzz frogs and Texas rigged creature baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 73-76 degrees; 0.16 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, buzzbaits and Whopper Ploppers. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. White bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.49 feet low. Black bass are fair on shallow crankbaits, topwater walking baits and football jigs. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

RAY ROBERTS: Water lightly stained; 74-77 degrees; 0.18 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, topwater poppers and Carolina rigged worms. White bass are good on minnows. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.23 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, topwaters and squarebill crankbaits. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water lightly stained; 74-78 degrees; 2.03 feet low. Black bass are good on hollow body frogs, swim jigs and Texas rigged craws. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid bass are good on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and rod and reel.

TEXOMA: Water lightly stained; 72-75 degrees; 0.44 feet high. Black bass are good on weightless Flukes, topwater poppers and Texas rigged worms. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Striped bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.

WEATHERFORD: Water lightly stained; 0.87 feet low. No report available.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained; 6.47 feet high. No report available.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water murky; 76-80 degrees; 32.83 feet low. Black bass are very good on Yamamoto Senkos, Rat-L-Traps, and watermelon soft plastics and topwaters. Striped bass are good on Sassy Shad, swimbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are fair on bloodbait and punchbait. Yellow catfish are good on trotlines baited with live perch. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water murky. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and crankbaits near the dam. Striped bass are good on liver and perch off points. Redfish are fair on tilapia, crawfish, and silver spoons. Channel and blue catfish are fair on liver, shrimp, and cheesebait near the dam. Yellow catfish are slow.

CALAVERAS: Water murky. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are good on spoons and striper jigs between the dam and the crappie wall. Redfish are fair on live perch, tilapia, and crawfish near the power lines. Channel catfish are very good on liver, shrimp, and shad. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water stained; 75-79 degrees; 21.05 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon deep running crankbaits and white spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Drum are fair on nightcrawlers and spoons. Channel and blue catfish are good on punchbait. Yellow catfish are fair on cut bait.

COLETO CREEK: Water murky; 90 degrees at the hot water discharge, 79 degrees in main lake; 1.01 feet low. Black bass to 5 pounds are good on watermelon crankbaits and spinnerbaits in 6-8 feet. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and green tube jigs near Coletoville Bridge in 8-10 feet. Channel and blue catfish to 8 pounds are good on trotlines baited with live perch and shad in 8-10 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

FALCON: Water murky; 75-79 degrees; 33.60 feet low. Black bass are good on shallow running crankbaits in 10-12 feet. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are excellent on liver, cut bait, stinkbait, and frozen shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.43 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon Texas and Carolina rigged soft plastics and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are good on chartreuse striper jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, frozen shrimp, and nightcrawlers.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water stained. Black bass are fair on watermelon soft plastic worms with chartreuse tails. Crappie are fair on minnows and pink tube jigs. Catfish are good on minnows, shrimp, and liver.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water stained; 75-79 degrees; 0.12 feet high. Black bass are fair on pumpkinseed soft plastics. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows in creek channels. Bream are good on live worms. Channel and blue catfish are good on shad, live worms, and chicken livers. Yellow catfish are slow.

LIVINGSTON: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.01 feet high. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Striped bass are good but small on pet spoons and slabs. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows in 8-15 feet. Blue catfish are fair on shad and shrimp. Yellow catfish are fair on live bait.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 1.50 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon red soft plastics and crankbaits. White bass are fair on minnows, hellbenders, and silver spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and white tube jigs over brush piles. Bream are fair on nightcrawlers. Catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait.

STEINHAGEN: 0.89 feet high. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.83 feet low. Black bass are good on green pumpkin soft plastic worms in 12-22 feet. Striped bass are fair on silver striper jigs. White bass are fair on minnows and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs over brush in 15-25 feet. Bream are fair on crickets and nightcrawlers in 2-6 feet. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: 30.45 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Yellow Magics early, later switching to Texas rigs, Rat-L-Traps and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows.

MACKENZIE: 73.16 feet low. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

MEREDITH: 59.32 feet low. TPWD has begun restocking the lake with Walleye. Reports of black bass are limited. No reports of smallmouth bass. Bream and channel catfish are being caught in good numbers.

PALO DURO: 58.95 feet low. No report available.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear on the main lake, stained up the river; 69 degrees main lake, 72 degrees up the river; 2.67 feet low. Black bass are slow on 7-inch Power Worms, spoons and shakyheads with Z Man TRDs (some bass still moving up). Crappie and bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on rod and reel with cut bait and punchbait on baited holes.

ARROWHEAD: Water fairly clear; 65-69 degrees; 1.03 feet low. Black bass are good on Yellow Magics early, later switching to Texas rigs, drop shot rigs and shallow running crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around structure. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

COLORADO CITY: 13.99 feet low. No report available.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: Water murky; 66-69 degrees; 0.45 feet low. Black bass are fair on chatterbaits early, later switching to Rat-L-Traps, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water off color; 64-68 degrees; 0.83 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Whopper Ploppers early, later switching to squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around cover. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

NASWORTHY: 63-68 degrees; 1.13 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on drop shot rigs, finesse jigs and Texas rigs. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 65-69 degrees; 8 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigs and topwaters. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are fair on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 63-68 degrees; 33.52 feet low. Black bass are good on Whopper Ploppers early, later switching to shallow running crankbaits and Texas rigs. Crappie are fair to good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water off color; 63-68 degrees; 0.61 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on drop shot rigs, Texas rigs, medium running shad pattern crankbaits and green pumpkin jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. White bass are fair to good on slabs and inline spinners. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers.

SPENCE: 50.3 feet low. No report available.

STAMFORD: 1.38 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early, later switching to Texas rigs and weightless flukes. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows in the shallows. White bass are fair to good on Rooster Tails. Blue catfish are fair to good on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water off color; 57-63 degrees; 22.34 feet low. No report available.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 55-62 degrees; 20.18 feet low. Black bass are very slow (the bass population was greatly reduced during the drought). No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad on soft plastics. Redfish are good under rafts of shad on topwaters. Trout are good while working deep shell on plastics.

SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad. Trout are good at the jetty on live bait and topwaters. Red snapper are good offshore.

BOLIVAR: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on She Dogs and Down South Lures. Sand trout are fair to good on shrimp in the Intracoastal. Trout are good at Rollover Pass on live shrimp and mullet.

TRINITY BAY: Trout are good for drifters in 8-12 feet of water on Gamblers, Li’l Johns and Bass Assassins. Trout, redfish and flounder are good at the spillway on live bait.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair for drifters working deep shell on live bait and plastics. Trout are good on the south shoreline on topwaters and plastics. Trout are good in the channel on croakers.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout, sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs. Redfish are good in the back lakes. Tarpon are beginning to show on the beachfront. Red snapper, dorado and kingfish are good offshore in Texas waters.

TEXAS CITY: Trout are fair to good on the reefs and in the channel on live shrimp and croakers. Redfish and sand trout are fair to good in Moses Lake on shrimp.

FREEPORT: Trout, redfish and Spanish mackerel are fair to good on shrimp at the jetties. Trout, redfish, sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay. Trout and redfish are fair to good at San Luis Pass on live bait.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are good for drifters on live shrimp over mid-bay reefs. Trout are fair on the shorelines for waders. Redfish are fair in Lake Austin on live shrimp.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair to good on sand and grass humps on soft plastics and topwaters. Redfish are fair on topwaters and live shrimp in Oyster Lake. Red snapper and ling are good offshore in state waters.

PORT O’CONNOR: Trout and redfish are good on topwaters and live bait over sand, grass and shell in San Antonio Bay. Trout and redfish are fair for drifters working the back lakes with live shrimp.

ROCKPORT: Trout are fair to good in the guts and channels on free-lined shrimp. Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp. Redfish are good on mullet in the deep guts on the outgoing tide.

PORT ARANSAS: Trout, redfish and sheepshead are fair to good at the jetty on shrimp and croakers. Redfish are fair to good on the East Flats and around Dagger Island on shrimp and Gulps. Red snapper, kingfish and ling are good offshore.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Trout are fair to good on the edge of the spoils on Gulps and live shrimp. Redfish are good in the potholes on shrimp.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good on topwaters worked over shallow rocks. Trout are good on for waders working plastics over sand and grass. Redfish are good on the flats early in the morning on small topwaters.

PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are good on topwaters on the edge of the channel and around sand and grass. Redfish are fair to good while wading shallow flats on small topwaters and Gulps. Offshore is good for red snapper, kingfish and ling.

SOUTH PADRE: Redfish are fair to good around Gas Well Flats and South Bay on shrimp and DOA Shrimp. Tarpon are showing at the pass.

PORT ISABEL: Trout and redfish are fair to good on the flats on live shrimp. Trout are good on the deeper edges and flats in Laguna Vista and Airport Cove on topwaters and live shrimp. Redfish are fair to good on live shrimp in Cullen Bay and South Bay.