Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe pardoned an illegal immigrant Wednesday for driving offenses, moving to try to thwart federal Homeland Security agents’ attempts to deport the woman.

Liliana Cruz Mendez’s case has taken on national significance as immigrant-rights groups have rallied to her, saying that despite her unauthorized status she should be exempted from deportation. Mr. McAuliffe, a Democrat, added his voice to those calls with his pardon.

“I hope it will send a clear message that tearing this family apart will not make our Commonwealth or our country safer,” the governor said in a statement. “If President Trump and his administration are serious about making our nation safer, they will release Ms. Mendez, focus their immigration enforcement efforts on legitimate threats to our public safety and get behind the comprehensive immigration reform our nation needs.”