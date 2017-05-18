The White House hit back Wednesday at the Congressional Budget Office’s assessment of the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, saying the CBO is unreliable in evaluating health-care legislation.

“History has proven the CBO to be totally incapable of accurately predicting how healthcare legislation will impact health insurance coverage,” a White House official said.

The CBO late Wednesday said the new bill approved by the House would trim $30 billion in savings from an earlier version, and would cause about 23 million people to lose health insurance, slightly better than the previous bill. However, the CBO’s “score” should pave the way for the Senate to take up the measure.

The White House official said a “more alarming” report came Tuesday from the Department of Health and Human Services, showing that health-care insurance premiums more than doubled on average since 2013.

“We must repeal and replace the disastrous Obamacare law with the American Health Care Act—the vehicle which will reform our broken health care system and create one that will help all Americans access quality care with more choices at lower costs,” the official said on condition of anonymity.