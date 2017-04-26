The Senate voted Thursday to confirm President Trump’s first circuit court nominee, Judge Amul Thapar, overcoming opposition from Democrats and signaling the troubled road ahead as the White House tries to stock the bench with conservative picks.

Judge Thapar will fill a seat on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that’s been vacant since 2013.

Republicans said the judge is a good example of the kinds of picks Mr. Trump should make.

“He will fairly apply the law to all who enter his courtroom because, in Judge Thapar’s own words, ‘The most important attribute of a judge is to be open-minded and not to prejudge a case without reading the briefs, researching the law, and hearing from the parties,’ ” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Thursday’s 52-44 party-line vote is part of a near-universal resistance Democrats have mounted to Mr. Trump’s major nominees, both for his own administration and now for the federal courts.

During Judge Thapar’s confirmation hearing, Democrats complained about his record, saying he equates campaign donations with speech and is tied to The Federalist Society, an association of conservative and libertarian legal minds.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, told The Washington Times that any of Mr. Trump’s picks that can be tied to the Federalist Society could face resistance. He said the Federalist Society is attempting “unprecedented influence” in the judicial selection process.

Judge Thapar will be just the second appeals court judge who claims South Asian-Pacific American ancestry.

Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said Judge Thapar will bring ethnic diversity to the 6th Circuit Court, and help with the caseload since the seat had been vacant for more than three years.

Mr. Tobias said the seat sat vacant because Republicans used tactics based on Senate courtesy to block then-President Barack Obama’s nominee for the seat.

Judge Thapar is Mr. Trump’s first circuit court nominee to clear the Senate. He’s made five other picks, with more than a dozen other vacancies still awaiting nominations.