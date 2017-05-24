Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs said Thursday he has had no communication with Greg Gianforte since he claimed the House candidate “body slammed” him Wednesday.

“No, I’ve not had any communication with them. The only communication I’ve had with them is insisting I leave the building [after the assault], which I was happy to do,” Mr. Jacobs said on CNN.

Mr. Jacobs asked Mr. Gianforte a question Wednesday night on the GOP health care law when the Republican candidate allegedly “body slammed” Mr. Jacobs. The campaign staff claim Mr. Jacobs was in a private area, something he disputes.

Mr. Jacobs said he isn’t sure if he wants to follow through on pressing charges against Mr. Gianforte, but said he doesn’t want all Republicans to be tarnished with this reputation.

“I’ve reported on Republicans, I reported on the presidential campaign, I’ve never encountered that. I’ve had very supportive emails, tweets, text messages from Republican politicians, Republican consultants, Republican operatives I’ve reported on. I wouldn’t want to tar anybody or anything with this,” he said.

“This was one bizarre and unusual interaction and having reported on enough folks, this is the first time and hopefully the last time I’ve ever been body slammed by a politician,” he said.

The special election for the lone Montana House seat vacated by now-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke takes place Thursday, but 70 percent of the votes have already been cast.