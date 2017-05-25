Sen. Bernie Sanders is not working on a fancy memoir, or a book to launch a new political campaign at the moment. The former presidential hopeful, Vermont independent and self-described socialist is in the middle of penning “The Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution.” It is meant for a teenage audience.

The marketing has already begun, and it has a distinct political spin.

Mr. Sanders gave an exclusive interview to Teen Vogue, which describes the work as “a book to teach teens how to fight for progressive causes,” and “a one-stop shop for teenagers hoping to learn more about progressive causes and how to mobilize around key issues they care about.”

The book features infographics and illustrations to explain income inequality, climate change, healthcare, law enforcement reform, prison system reform and student loan debt — “so that students know what they&’re up against and how best to tackle these problems,” the magazine noted.

Teen Vogue itself has a decidedly left-of-center bent, making waves in January with an essay critical of then-presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Mr. Sanders’ book is due on bookshelves in August, and indeed provides a progressive primer for the young and restless. Will it revisit the political upheavals of the 1960s? Mr. Sanders graduated from college in the middle of the decade, and was an active protestor for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, among other organizations.

Only the publisher Henry Holt knows. The new book will be released August 29.