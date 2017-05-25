CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago-based appeals court has halted the deportation of a Mexican immigrant in Ohio to give the court time to assess whether his deportation might seriously harm his three children who are U.S. citizens.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin (www.chicagolawbulletin.com ) reports the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Ricardo Sanchez made plausible arguments he couldn’t support his family on Mexican wages. One of the pizza company worker’s kids requires costly physical therapy.

Sanchez was convicted four times over 16 years for driving under the influence. An immigration judge cited that in the deportation ruling.

Judge Richard Posner wrote the 7th Circuit opinion this week. Posner has criticized immigration courts as incompetent. But he’s said that may be a consequence of underfunding and what he called judges’ “crushing workloads.”

