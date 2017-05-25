The Indianapolis Colts trading a first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for running back Trent Richardson will go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history.

Richardson, a former No. 3 overall pick, rushed for only 977 yards in two seasons with the Colts. The man responsible for that trade, General Manager Ryan Grigson, was fired by the Colts in January.

The Browns announced Wednesday they’ve hired Grigson to a role in their personnel department.

“Ryan brings valuable experience to our personnel group,” the Browns said in a statement. “He was raised as a road-scout and has been evaluating talent in this league for almost 20 years. We place a premium on that experience and on his passion for football. Ryan has much to offer to any personnel department and we are pleased that he chose to join our staff.”

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee, who has admitted he doesn’t like Grigson, saw the humor in the situation.