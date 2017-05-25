Maybe it was the balmy Sicilian air after dark. Maybe it was a response to overly critical social media.

Or maybe it was just a loving gesture by the most highly scrutinized couple in the world.

But let it be known that, around 11 p.m. local time in Sicily, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were seen holding hands as they descended the stairs of Air Force One upon arrival for an international summit.

A pool reporter traveling with the president made a point of noting that the first couple was “holding hands as they made their way down the stairs” of the presidential aircraft at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily, Italy, late Thursday night.

The detail was probably inspired by reports during the past week of two occasions when the Trumps were not holding hands, including one in which Mrs. Trump raised her hand to readjust her hair just as the president reached for her.

In Sicily, the Trumps then boarded Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a flight to romantic Taormina, a seaside resort town that is hosting the G7 Summit.