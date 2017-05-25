President Trump Thursday ordered the Justice Department and other agencies to conduct a “complete review” of government leaks of sensitive information and hunt for culprits in the wake of a furor with Great Britain over publicly revealed intelligence.

“The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “These leaks have been going on for a long time and my administration will get to the bottom of this.”

His announcement came after British officials expressed anger that the U.S. leaked details of their investigation into the terrorist bombing in Manchester Monday that killed 22 people.

Mr. Trump said the leaks of sensitive information “pose a grave threat to our national security.”

“I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to

launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the

culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Regarding Britain, Mr. Trump said “there is no relationship we cherish more than the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she will confront Mr. Trump directly Thursday about the leaks.