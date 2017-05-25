Social media was abuzz Thursday over a video of President Trump pushing past another European leader to get a more prominent position at a NATO gathering.

The video shows Mr. Trump grasping the right arm of Prime Minister Dusko Markovic of Montenegro as they and other NATO members were walking through the alliance’s new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Mr. Markovic appeared surprised but made way for Mr. Trump to stand at the head of the group, which was listening to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Some critics on social media expressed outrage at Mr. Trump for “shoving” another NATO member (Montenegro is formally joining the alliance next month).

“Classy leader alert! Watch Donald Trump shove a NATO leader aside to get in front for a group photo,” tweeted James West, a digital editor at Mother Jones.

The New York Daily News tweeted “EXCUSE YOU!” MSNBC showed a brief video of the clip repeatedly Thursday afternoon with talking heads expressing their disapproval.

Some Trump supporters on social media made comments such as “Boss!” — expressing approval for the president’s move.