COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Allegations that public officials have violated state ethics law are piling up for review by a nonexistent South Carolina Ethics Commission.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports (http://bit.ly/2rYtz7J ) more than 50 cases await action from a board the Legislature has yet to create.

A law passed last year revamped the commission and expanded its duties to include oversight of legislators. Changes that took effect April 1 include a board consisting of members nominated by the governor, the House and Senate. All must be approved by the full Legislature.

While the House has approved all eight appointees, the Senate has yet to vote.

It’s unknown whether any of the cases involve legislators or what the allegations involve. By law, they remain secret until the commission determines a violation likely occurred.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com