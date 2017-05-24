Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot was held out of the voluntary portions of OTAs this week because of soreness related to a car accident.

Elliot was a passenger in the car accident on Sunday. The Cowboys decided to hold him out after the running back complained of “body soreness and neck soreness,” according to ESPN.

“We felt like it was the right thing to do to keep him out,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s done the dynamic warm-up over the last couple of days, but we kept him out of the practice portion of it.”

Elliot was coming back from a charity event on Sunday when the car was hit and he then bumped his head.

Elliot is expected to fully participate at the Cowboys’ OTAs next week. Dallas has three sessions of OTAs before mandatory minicamp in June.

As a rookie, Elliot led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards last season.