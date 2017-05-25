LOS ANGELES (AP) - Federal authorities have filed a series of lawsuits that seek to seize property bought with proceeds from an alleged visa fraud scheme by a Los Angeles-area business.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement Thursday that the lawsuits seek the forfeiture of nine properties across Southern California by the California Investment Immigration Fund in San Gabriel. They include one commercial property, five houses and three parcels of land across Southern California.

Last month federal authorities raided the business, alleging they were cheating a visa program to obtain green cards for wealthy Chinese investors.

The program allows foreign investors who commit at least half a million dollars to job-creating projects in designated areas to apply for green cards. Federal court filings say the company sought green cards for 100 investors for construction projects that were never built.