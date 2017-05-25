SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a former Oakland Raiders running back has been sentenced to five years in prison for fraudulently taking out $225,000 in loans in his girlfriend’s parents’ names.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2rlg1H1 ) that 38-year-old Michael Antwon Bennett was sentenced Wednesday on felony burglary and theft charges in the 2015 incident.

The Sonoma County district attorney’s office says Bennett, a first-round Vikings pick in 2001 who also played for the Chiefs, Bucs and Chargers in his 10-year career, broke into their home and stole documents he used to steal their identities.

Spotrac.com shows Bennett was expected to earn $6.9 million from 2006 to 2010. The site does not show earnings for his rookie contract from 2001 to 2005.

The Associated Press could not immediately locate an attorney for Bennett.