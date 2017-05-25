Early vote tallies show Republican Gianforte, Democrat Quist locked in tight battle in Montana special election

The special election race between Democrat Rob Quist and Republican Greg Gianforte was too close to call about an hour after polls closed Thursday in Montana.

Mr. Gianforte opened as the clear favorite in the race, but he struggled to put the race away in a state that President Trump carried by more than 20 percentage points in the 2016 election.

With 25 percent of the precincts reporting, Mr. Gianforte held a 48.1 percent to 46.1 percent lead over Mr. Quist.

The race took a bizarre turn this week after Mr. Gianforte allegedly body slammed a reporter after he asked the candidate a question about the latest Congressional Budget Office analysis that found the House GOP’s health care bill would leave 23 million fewer people without health coverage.

Mr. Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault charge and the episode lifted the hopes of Democrats.

Mr. Quist, a folk singer and political newcomer, focused on the health care bill in the closings weeks of the campaign and argued that Mr. Gianforte could not be trusted on the issue.

It is unclear, though, how much the altercation would affect the outcome of the race

More than 200,000 absentee ballots were cast before the incident.