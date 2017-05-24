Democrats released a new ad Thursday highlighting the audio of Republican Greg Gianforte’s tussle with a reporter that led to the Republican being charged with misdemeanor assault on the eve of a special election in Montana to fill the state’s lone congressional seat.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which is backing Rob Quist in the race, opens the ad by posing the question, “What happens when you ask Greg Gianforte a question?”

From there, the spot dives into sounds from Mr. Gianforte’s altercation with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs, who was questioning him about an analysis of the GOP health care bill that found 23 million fewer people would be insured if the bill became law.

“I am sick and tired of you guys,” Mr. Gianforte barks. “The last time you came here you did the same thing. Get the hell out of here!”

The audio then gets garbled as the ad turns to a grim-looking photograph of Mr. Gianforte, as well as headlines that read “Fox News witness says Gainforte slammed report to the ground, punched him in the face” and “Gianforte charged with election eve assault.”

“You just body slammed me and broke my glasses,” Mr. Jacobs tells him.

Voters head to the polls in Montana Thursday to decide whether Mr. Gianforte or Mr. Quist will hold the seat that Ryan Zinke vacated to become President Trump’s interior secretary.