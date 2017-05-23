Sen. Jack Reed said Thursday that he was encouraged by President Trump’s remarks about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization during his visit there this week.

“It’s important for him to move clearly away from comments he made during the election,” Mr. Reed, Rhode Island Democrat and ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said on MSNBC.

“I think he’s made statements that are much more coherent and much more complimentary to the facts of the relationship that NATO and the United States have enjoyed for many years. I hope it represents a shift. I think he’s being advised by Gen. Mattis and Gen. McMaster on the criticality of NATO, and I hope he’s listening to that,” said Mr. Reed, referring to Defense Secretary James Mattis and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

During the election, Mr. Trump called the organization “obsolete” and criticized other nations in NATO for not taking on more of the financial burden. Mr. Trump has walked back those statements, but is he expected to demand that NATO members step up more in the fight against terrorist attacks, especially in wake of the bombing in Manchester, England, Monday night.