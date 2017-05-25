JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two joint training camp practices before their preseason game in August.

The teams will practice Monday and Tuesday before playing Thursday night, Aug. 17. The Jaguars also will have two joint practices at New England a week earlier, before their preseason opener.

New coach Doug Marrone and top executive Tom Coughlin want the Jaguars to be more physical. Holding joint practices in consecutive weeks will make that clear to the players.

Marrone says he’s a fan of joint practices “as long as you can make sure that it is competitive and not combative.”

The Jaguars and Bucs also practiced together in Jacksonville before their preseason game last year.

