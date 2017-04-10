Rep. Jim Himes said Thursday that House candidate Greg Gianforte allegedly assaulting a journalist should be “a moment of clarity” for the Republican Party.

“Our political environment has become so bare knuckles, so ugly, with the president of the United States actually encouraging violence at his rallies. I think this is a moment of clarity for the Republican Party,” Mr. Himes, Connecticut Democrat, said on MSNBC.

When asked if Mr. Gianforte should be seated if he wins his House race today, Mr. Himes said, “I don’t think so.”

“What does that say about the character of that individual? That is not someone who has, or should have, the privilege of serving in this building,” he said.

Mr. Gianforte is accused of assaulting a journalist from the Guardian who walked into a private interview with another news organization and continued asking questions even after he was asked to leave. Mr. Gianforte then became hostile and allegedly grabbed the journalist by the neck.