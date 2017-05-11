Sen. Joe Manchin said Thursday that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn needs to come forward and work with the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Don’t make us dig and dig and dig like we’re trying to find you guilty,” Mr. Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, said on MSNBC.

“We just want justice done. We want the people of the United States of America to look at our findings, [and] what we’ve come up with from the intelligence that gives us the facts. We’ve said this: You’re entitled to your opinion, but you’re not entitled to your own facts,” the senator said.

Mr. Manchin did say that justice will be served and that both parties will work toward that goal, whatever the outcome.

“This committee is made up of Democrats and Republicans that will put their country first, that will follow the rule of law. And the rule of law says that if you hit hard times, you’re homeless, or you’re the number one person in the country, the president of the United States, that you’re going to be held to the same type of justice,” he said.

Mr. Manchin said Mr. Flynn’s choice to take the Fifth Amendment instead of coming clean and helping the investigation isn’t fair to the American people.

“Don’t continue to drag this thing on. The American people deserve better,” the senator said.