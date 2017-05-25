NEW YORK (AP) - The ongoing leaks of sensitive information that have been a hallmark of the Trump administration are antagonizing one of America’s closest allies.

Officials in Britain are incensed over details of the Manchester bombing investigation finding their way into the news.

Intelligence sharing had already been threatened by reports that President Donald Trump disclosed classified material to Russian officials in a recent Oval Office meeting. Now police in Manchester have stopped sharing with the U.S. details of their probe into Monday’s concert attack that killed 22 people. That’s according to one British official who spoke to The Associated Press.

Investigators were upset about photos published in The New York Times and about the release of the bombing suspect’s name.

Trump called for an investigation and said the leaker should be prosecuted.