Former CIA Director Michael Hayden said Thursday that the U.S. intelligence community should be ashamed by the leak to the news media of details from the British investigation of the deadly terrorist bombing in Manchester.

He didn’t fault the U.K. for halting intelligence sharing with the U.S. about the investigation.

“There should be no sense of anger on our part, rather a sense of disappointment and shame in our own performance,” Mr. Hayden, who also previously ran the National Security Agency, told The Washington Times.

“This is British information that is shared on the condition that we will follow British rules,” he said. “They have an absolute right to do what they did. It should be a lesson for us.”

The appearance of details from the British investigation in The New York Times strained relations between the U.S. and one of its closest allies and partners in intelligence operations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May planned to confront President Trump about it when they met in Brussels, where both are attending a NATO summit.

Mr. Trump, whose administration repeatedly has been damaged by embarrassing information leaked from the intelligence agencies, called the most recent failure to keep secrets “deeply troubling.”

He ordered a Justice Department probe into leaks from government agencies.

“These leaks have been going on for a long time and my administration will get to the bottom of this,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security.”