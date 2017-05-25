White House budget director Mick Mulvaney on Thursday said number crunchers recently came up with even rosier forecasts for economic growth in the coming years than they’re projecting, but ultimately settled on the “conservatively defensible” number of 3 percent used in the president’s 2018 budget blueprint.

“We went through our policies line by line, and depending upon the values that we assign[ed] to them, we actually came up with some numbers that were higher than 3 percent,” Mr. Mulvaney said.

“The president did mention numbers higher than 3 percent on the campaign, but we settled on the 3 percent growth - we thought it was a conservatively defensible number,” he said.

Mr. Mulvaney said White House initiatives on tax reform, regulatory reform, new trade policies, and health care will all affect growth in U.S. gross domestic product (GDP).

He was appearing before the Senate Budget Committee to defend the White House’s 2018 budget blueprint, after appearing before the House Budget Committee on Wednesday.

The budget plan gets to balance by also including about $3.6 trillion in cuts over a 10-year period.

Sen. Mike Enzi, Wyoming Republican and chairman of the committee, said he understands the daunting task of slashing trillions of dollars to get things to balance.

“I appreciate the effort that’s been put into this — this president’s budget, realizing that daunting task of … how you get there,” Mr. Enzi said.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Democrat, read off other economic forecasts predicting growth of around 2 percent and said the balance is based on “fraudulent accounting.”

“It is filmflam,” Mr. Van Hollen said.

Mr. Mulvaney said former President Barack Obama had assumed growth of more than 4 percent in his first budget and never got things to balance.

“We think this is extraordinarily defensible,” he said.

The White House budget outline projects the percentage change in GDP will steadily rise over the next few years and hit 3 percent growth for the second half of the 10-year window. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has projected growth of about 2 percent over the next decade.

Real GDP grew by 0.7 percent in the first three months of 2017, according to the Commerce Department, though some analysts attributed a slowdown in consumer spending to seasonal effects. The economy grew by 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016.