A Civil War museum outside of Atlanta is shuttering its doors next month over a dispute involving the Confederate flag and a county commissioner.

The Nash Farm Battlefield and Museum will close June 1 after Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons allegedly asked it to remove its Confederate flags “in an effort not to offend anyone,” the Board of Friends of Nash Farm Battlefield, Inc., said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“Her directive is something we cannot comply with in good consciences,” the posting said. “Confederate flags were on this hallowed ground, as were the Union flags. To remove either of them would be a dishonor.”

The commissioner admitted requesting the removal of a single flag from outside the museum, which sits on county-owned property, but denied asking Nash Farms to pack up everything bearing the Confederate emblem.

“I had asked that the [Confederate] flag be taken down and placed inside of the museum,” Ms. Clemmons, a Democrat, told a local Fox News affiliate Thursday. “I’m working really hard to create a community that does not harbor divisiveness.”

But Henry County “in no way” has asked the museum to remove their things, said county spokeswoman Melissa Robinson.

“The county has not asked them to take down anything or to leave the museum,” Ms. Robinson told the local CBS affiliate. “That was something they did voluntarily.”

Nash Farm has reportedly already been all but emptied of its Civil War artifacts.

“The relics that were displayed, with the exception of a small amount that Henry County owns, were on loan to our group,” the Facebook post said. “When our key volunteer and donor made the decision to pull his relics, the Board had no other decision than to close the museum. We could have kept the doors open sporadically and showed beautiful display cases that were empty.”